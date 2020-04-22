Roosevelt HS students grocery shopping for seniors, immunocompromised

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two juniors at Roosevelt High School are helping senior citizens and people who are immunocompromised by grocery shopping for them.
The students say people can call a number to place their orders from either a grocery store or food pantry. A volunteer student will answer the phone.
The students will then go out and shop for seniors or people living with an impaired immune system. The person’s card is charged to for the exact amount of groceries plus a processing fee through Square, a secure credit card processing company. The students say their work is all for free.
"To see that there are maybe people who aren't being taken care of, that affected us a lot, so we wanted to make sure that everyone in our community has access to what they need to be safe and comfortable at home,” Miguel O'Loughlin said.
"The volume of orders we've gotten hasn't been very large compared to the capacity we have to serve, so we're hoping you know that this outreach is going to help us get more people who are served as a good benefit,” Terren Gurule said.
The students are offering the service at 503-360-0058. The line is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Way to go Rough Riders! You make this alumni from class of '87 proud!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.