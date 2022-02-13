Roosevelt senior hoping to overcome injury, family tragedy to win state championship

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Roosevelt’s 6-foot, 6-inch senior Raysean Seamster waited his entire career to play varsity basketball as a senior.

But then he suffered a setback when he snapped a bone in his leg.

“I have two screws in my knee right now,” Seamster said.

Seamster just made his senior season debut last week.

“I was scared,” he said. “I thought I wasn’t going to play (anymore).”

Laying it home at the overtime horn against rival Benson on Friday was just what the doctor ordered.

“It felt good to be back out there playing,” Seamster said.

Seamster had a tibial plateau fracture, which is a broken large leg bone below the knee and into the joint. It required screws to repair.

“We were working out here in the summer after the EYBL circuit, I had got COVID,” he said. “Then my first workout back, I came in here, tried to catch a lob, go to take off and it just snapped.”

The kid couldn't catch a break.

“My coach Yusef (Leary) was there when it happened,” he said. “He sat there, cried with me and prayed and everything.”

Seamster said it was important to have a mentor that was with him in that moment.

“It felt good because growing up some people don’t have that figure that is going to be there for you when the times get rough,” he said. “He was there for me when I (needed) it the most.”

Seamster was raised to ride with his dad and brother after his mother, Marrissa, passed away the day before he turned two years old.

“Growing up everybody in my family was saying she was a big basketball player,” he said. “Me and my brother, DeRay Seamster, we took on playing basketball. I love him.”

Seamster’s mom is always with him, in his heart and on his skin.

“It’s just a cross because God has always got me no matter what and she is up there with God right now,” he said. “In a better place.”

The best place for Seamster now would be to ride with Roosevelt all the way to a big blue 6A state title trophy next month at the Chiles Center.

“I feel like we have the best league in the state, so we are playing against the best right now,” Seamster said. “I feel like we can win this whole thing.”