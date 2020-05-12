PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – This year’s Rose City Comic Con is canceled due to public health concerns, organizers say.
The event was scheduled to take place from Sept. 11 through Sept. 13 at the Oregon Convention Center.
“In light of both governmental direction and general public health advisories, a face-to-face event is not possible at this time,” event organizers said.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced last week that events with large gatherings must be canceled through at least September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rose City Comic Con says the event next year will begin on Sept. 10 and run through Sept. 12. Organizers say they want to host some unique virtual content in the meantime.
“Although we won’t see you in person in September, we are committed to the process of planning some unique virtual content to hold you over until our next show,” organizers said.
According to Rose City Comic Con, all attendees with pre-purchased tickets will receive an email offering the following options:
- Transfer your tickets to Rose City Comic Con 2021
- Get a ticket refund excluding service fees
People who purchased the Ring Bearer Duo Premium Pass will be refunded automatically, as organizers say they cannot guarantee their appearance at the 2021 event at this time.
