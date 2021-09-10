Rose City Comic Con reopens after pandemic closure under new COVID-19 protocols

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One of the biggest events to return to the Oregon Convention Center since the start of the pandemic, is back up and running this weekend.
Rose City Comic Con is welcoming back thousands to the colorful experience that gives fans a platform for expression.
"I love all the different types of people, all the arts all the creativity," Jacob Vallie said.
The colors are vibrant and the booths are entertaining for thousands of fans.
Many come dressed in full costume.
"Dressing up, pretending that you're someone else, sort of have a disguise like confidence you don't normally have," Loki Coca said.
"Oh yeah, it's like just being on a stage for a play," Finch Vaerewyck said.
Fans are thrilled the whimsical event is back after the pandemic shut it down in 2020.
With its return this year, there are some changes you should expect at the door.
"This is a mask mandatory event," Rose City Comic Con Director of Marketing, Lauren Dabb said. "And at the door we ask that you show proof of your vaccine or a negative COVID test, PCR or rapid antigen within 72 hours of arriving at the door."
Dabb says there's more social distancing, cleaning and hand sanitizer throughout the event.
She says 40,000 to 60,000 people will make their way to this event, which is a smaller number than years past and isn't a surprise in the pandemic.
The ones who are coming out she says understand the protocols.
"People get it," Dabb said. "You know I think a lot of places like this, these bigger venues are kind of moving to that so people are understanding of that and they want to be able to get back together."
"It feels like we've gotten our lives back a little bit," Coca said. "Even if we have to wear the masks we can just incorporate them into our cosplays."
"I feel really safe, everyone's masked up vaccinations you need to require that and I think they're handling it very well," Vallie said.
If you're still looking to get tickets, you can buy them here.
