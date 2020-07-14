PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – For the first time in three weeks, the group Rose City Justice organized a march in Portland Tuesday night.
They’ve been local leaders in the Black Lives Matter and defunding police movements these past several months.
Rose City Justice took a hiatus the past several weeks to make some leadership changes and address concerns that not all black voices were being heard.
But organizers said the community wanted them back on the streets, and they want people to know they’re still here standing for justice and equality.
Tuesday night’s protest started at Revolution Hall where some counter-protesters showed up demanding more accountability from Rose City Justice, saying they were concerned that the group is silencing certain people and not spending money appropriately.
An organizer with Rose City Justice was not able to tell FOX 12 how much money the group has raised but said they have not spent any of it yet except for on things like food and that the money will go to community organizations.
“We thought if we could address these grievances in some kind of way that felt like, ‘OK there’s a plan to move forward,’ maybe that could solve the tension and folks could actually move forward,” said Tasha Williams, who is protesting Rose City Justice.
Rose City Justice organizer Chrissy Wood said, “If we all fight this way, nobody is moving forward, and it would be really cool if we could all just collaborate and work together to move forward.”
From Revolution Hall, about a hundred people or so then marched over the Morrison Bridge to City Hall, where they mentioned some of the positive changes across the country in the months since these protests started, including the recognition of Juneteenth as a paid holiday now by many companies and that the University of Oregon removed a name with racist roots from one of its buildings.
They also talked about the importance of policy changes in Oregon and working with others.
“We can’t do this with our platform alone. We can’t do this work and believe our voice is the only voice that matters because it’s not. There are other activists and organizers that have been fighting this fight before the explosion and support due to the atrocity we watched in late May in regards to George Floyd,” said Devin Boss, an organizer with Rose City Justice.
From City Hall, protesters went to Pioneer Courthouse Square, and then some went to the Justice Center.
