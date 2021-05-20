PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Last summer, protesters marched over bridges and through the streets of Portland to say Black lives matter after George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis by former police officer Derek Chauvin.
"We did get, I guess what we would call, a favorable verdict in the Chauvin trial. However, George Floyd is still dead. So, justice for him is not really possible," Solamon Ibe, a founding member of Rose City Justice, said.
Protests continued across Portland throughout 2020 and into the new year - that momentum, something Ibe said was important for the cause.
"Whenever an individual, let alone a group of persons, is willing to go and put their bodies on the line to make a point, that's something that needs to be paid attention to," Ibe said. "A lot of the energy that's been behind the protests we've been seeing throughout the year has slightly skewed away from a majority of what the community is looking for."
Now, a year since those marches began, Rose City Justice, a group that lead many of the protests last summer, plans to host a march to honor the anniversary of Floyd's death Saturday at Revolution Hall. Ibe said they're hoping to reignite the original message and educate the community.
"The anniversary is important. we want to commemorate this time. There's a lot of activity that's persisting and we would like to really just recenter the energy and the focus on what we feel is most important," Ibe said. "Really try and get back to inspiring folks from the community at large to supporting the movement for Black lives. To supporting police accountability. To supporting social justice and kind of reforming the system we live in," he said.
The march at Revolution Hall is set to kick off at 6 p.m.
