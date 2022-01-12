Rose City Reunion: Portland Rose Festival back to in-person festivities for 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After two years of hosting virtual events, the Portland Rose Festival plans to return to in-person festivities for 2022.
The theme for this year's Rose Festival is "Rose City Reunion." The City Fair will kickoff the festivities at Tom McCall Waterfront Park on May 27.
Back this year are the parades. The Starlight Parade will happen on June 4, followed by the Junior Parade on June 8 and the Grand Floral Parade on June 11.
Send in the clowns. @PDXRoseFestival announces it will be back this year and in person with all 3 parades and all the other events. That’s the plan for this #rosecityreunion which starts May 27th. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/cmkpa1Cw3b— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) January 12, 2022
New this year is the title sponsor of the Starlight Parade - CareOregon.
"The Rose Festival is back this year for the Rose City Reunion. The Rose Festival is happy to be part of Portland’s comeback story, featuring all three of our parades starting with the CareOregon Starlight Parade. We’re honored to have CareOregon as a Premier Sponsor, joining a group of corporate leaders who recognize the value that the Rose Festival brings to the community," said Jeff Curtis, Portland Rose Festival CEO.
The festival organization promises to put health and safety first as it works out the details of the 2022 Rose Festival.
Announcements for Rose Festival Court princesses will begin in late February and March. The deadline for court applications is this Friday, Jan. 14. The Queen's Coronation will happen before the Grand Floral Parade.
All three parades and the Queen's Coronation will air on FOX 12 Oregon.
Applications are open now for parade entries including floats, marching units, bands, and special entries from the community. The application deadline for the CareOregon Starlight Parade is March 23.
For more information about the Rose Festival and to apply for the parades, click here.
Applications are also open to join the Rose Festival Clowns. To apply, click here.