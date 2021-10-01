Rose City Riveters to show support for NWSL players after weekend games canceled

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Thorns match scheduled for this weekend is now canceled following widespread sexual misconduct allegations against the previous coach.
While disappointed, Thorns fans tell FOX 12 this is something that needed to happen.
The Rose City Riveters are some the Thorns’ biggest supporters.
“We’re really there to let the players know what they’re doing is important,” said Gabby Rosas. “It’s life changing, you know, for a lot of people.”
Rosas is the chair of the group. She said the fans feel disappointed and frustrated after learning the team’s previous coach is accused of widespread sexual misconduct with players.
“Everyone I talked to is really just reeling, trying to make sense of it, of a very senseless thing,” said Rosas.
As for the news that Saturday’s match is canceled, Rosas said it makes sense.
“I’m perfectly okay with it,” said Rosas. “I couldn’t imagine needing to show up to work two days after something like that dropped.”
“To tell them to compartmentalize to entertain people, I think is not appropriate,” continued Rosas.
Rosas said their focus now is to show support for the team off the field.
“From the Riveters to the players, it’s really a message of, you know, we believe you,” she said. “We believe that you’ve been mistreated.”
Rosas said fans will be meeting at 18th and Morrison Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to support players.