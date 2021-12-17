Rose City Rollers return to the rink this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After nearly two years away, the Rose City Rollers are returning to the rink.

Saturday, the Portland Roller Derby League will host a sold out exhibition game. It's the first game since March 2020.

Meg Patterson, marketing manager for the Rose City Rollers, says fans will be able to stream the action happening at the Oaks Park rink. Also, in the next few weeks, they have an exciting offering for young skaters.

"We have two three-day boot camps or winter camps for skaters age 7 to 12 and 12 to 18, and that'll be happening starting on December 21 and then again on December 28," Patterson said. "It's super cool opportunity for younger people who just want to learn how to roller, skate, play some derby days and find games. Eat some snacks."

The league will soon be announcing the schedule for the upcoming 2022 season, along with season passes. As people wait for that, longtime derby athlete Loren Mutch says she's ready to get back into the game.

"To be able to play in a game again and skate again means so much, because this is something that so many - me and my teammates - work so hard for, and it's such a big part of our lives, so it feels like we're getting a part of our life back being able to skate again," said Mutch.

For more information on how to stream Saturday's game and to stay up-to-date with the Rose City Rollers, visit www.rosecityrollers.com.