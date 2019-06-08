PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The centerpiece of the Rose Festival is set for Saturday in Portland.
The Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Memorial Coliseum.
Thousands of people will line the streets through downtown Portland for the annual event to see large, vibrant floats, as well as unique mini-floats.
The parade winds through city streets and across the river as part of its four-mile path.
The parade will be shown live on FOX 12, KPTV.com and the FOX 12 app starting at 10 a.m.
Full coverage will be available at kptv.com/rosefestival.
The PGE/SOLVE Starlight Parade kicked off the Rose Festival parade season last weekend. The youngest parade marchers then took their turn Wednesday for the Fred Meyer Junior Parade.
