PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Five festival heroes have been identified to serve as Grand Marshals of this year’s Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade.
The parade is scheduled to hit Portland streets Saturday, June 8 at 10 a.m.
The participants represent the centerpieces of the Portland Rose Festival, the organization says. Those are the Court, CityFair and the Grand Floral Parade.
Sheila Holden from Pacific Power was named to the Court. She founded the Rose Festival Court Mentorship Program in 2005 and has personally mentored many princesses over the years, according to Rose Festival officials.
Ron and Beverly Burback, owners of Funtastic Traveling Shows, were named to CityFair. Funtastic Shows is a carnival company serving the greater Pacific Northwest and the official carnival of the Rose Festival.
Vern Hulit and his daughter, Stacey Flintjer, were named to the Grand Floral Parade. Officials say they represent a decades-long family commitment to the parade, both having served as the parade’s equestrian chair. Hulit first rode in the parade in 1959 and helped set the standard for parade presentation excellence, a tradition carried on by his daughter, who started her Rose Festival volunteerism as a pooper scooper.
