PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Rose Festival Wednesday night said they have named Meals on Wheels as the official charity for 2019.
The president of the Rose Festival Foundation says hunger is one of the most desperate and frightening feelings for anyone, let alone an isolated senior.
The festival in the coming year will honor more than 5,000 volunteers who annually donate more than two million hours to help serve older people.
Meals on Wheels says they look forward to participating in Rose Festival events and sharing those events with seniors.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.