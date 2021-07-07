Rose Festival princess and family lose everything in NE Weidler apartment fire

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As investigators continue to search for the cause of a fire that destroyed a northeast apartment complex and killed two people, residents are trying to start the process of rebuilding their lives.
The medical examiner identified the two men killed in the fire as 31-year-old Seth Thompson and 31-year-old Robert Gremillion. Police say the two men were roommates.
Police say that there is also a 25-year-old woman who is in the hospital with critical injuries from the fire.
That fire tore through the Heidi Manor apartments on NE Weidler Street in the early morning hours of July 4.
People who escaped the fire are now putting their lives together again, many left with nothing. Around the neighborhood, neighbors have posted signs offering help to those displaced by the fire.
Beatriz Santiago-Perez just finished celebrating her run as a Rose Festival princess and recently graduated high school. It was a lot to celebrate, but now her family is just trying to figure out what tomorrow will bring.
“Right now, we’re still in shock. We just can’t believe this happened to us. We’re just trying to live day-by-day right now,” Santiago-Perez said.
She says they were home in their apartment the night of the fire. She says it was her uncle, who lived down the hall, who helped them get out.
“He started banging on our door telling us to wake up cause there’s a fire. And then I go outside to see what’s happening and there’s like this guy, he’s like trying to hose it down, the fire with the hose,” she said.
Since the fire, a GoFundMe was created for Santiago-Perez and her family. By Wednesday evening, the GoFundMe had surpassed $14,000 raised.
“It’s overwhelming. I’m very thankful that I have the support system that I have,” said Santiago-Perez.
Right now, her family is still left without a place to call home.
She says she is just glad her uncle was there the night of the fire.
“If he didn’t wake us up, we probably wouldn’t have made it out alive,” said Santiago-Perez.
Wednesday was the first day that investigators were able to look through the rubble. Engineers had to determine what is left of the building was safe to work in.
Fire officials say they will determine a cause for this fire.
Portland police believe that there are people with critical information about the fire and have not come forward yet. Police are asking those people to contact the police bureau or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
