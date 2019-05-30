PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Rose Festival is in full swing, and on Thursday, the princesses got to show off their green thumbs.
All 15 Rose Festival princesses came together with The Bloom Project and arranged flowers. The princesses will deliver the bouquets to the children and families at Randall Children's Hospital.
"Making them is one thing, but getting to see how happy they make the patients is going to be a totally different experience," said Olivia Keepes, Metro East princess.
"I'm really excited. I know I'm a huge fan of getting bouquets, I love receiving them after any events and we've gotten a lot of bouquets while we're doing Rose Festival stuff, so I'm just really excited to be able to spread that joy," said Cleveland High School princess Lindsey Hausafus.
The princesses have their final judging event on Thursday, before one of them is crowned Queen of Rosaria ahead of the Grand Floral Parade on June 8.
To learn more about the Rose Festival, visit www.rosefestival.org.
