PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Rose Festival clown prince is bringing some of his closest friends to southeast Portland for the 12th annual 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade.
The parade begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Eastport Plaza Shopping Center, 4000 S.E. 82nd Ave.
The two-mile parade will go north along 82nd Avenue to Southeast Yamhill Street and 80th Avenue. Some stoppage will occur at major intersections, including Southeast Powell Boulevard and Division Street, to allow safe traffic flow through parade gaps.
David Todd, Rose Festival president-elect, and the Rose Festival clowns, presented by Jelly Belly, will join with the Portland Rose Society, the Royal Rosarians and the 82nd Avenue of Roses Business Association for the early morning procession along the Avenue of Roses.
Later Saturday, the Rose Festival will host a Ukulele Jam at Portland Music Company in Milwaukie, 16610 S.E. McLoughlin Blvd. Ukulele musicians of all ages are invited to participate starting at 4 p.m.
For more information, go to rosefestival.org.
