ROSEBURG, OR (KPTV) – A police dog helped officers find a wanted man after he ran from officers in Roseburg Thursday night.
According to police, the pursuit started in the 5000 block of Eagle Valley Road after the suspect, 22-year-old Trevor Slater, of Roseburg, fled from Douglas County deputies on foot during a traffic stop.
K9 Nike was called into help and tracked Slater through blackberries, across a creek, and up a hillside.
Slater eluded capture until a resident in the 5100 block of Eagle Valley Road reported that Slater was at their door, but was scared off by their dogs.
K9 Nike continued searching and found Slater hiding in a large barn under a bale of hay. Officers say Slater gave up when Nike started barking at him.
Slater was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and is facing charges of parole violation, unlawful possession of heroin, and criminal trespass.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
