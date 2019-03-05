ROSEBURG, OR (KPTV) – A southern Oregon man has been arrested in connection to multiple burglaries, including hundreds of thousands of dollars in trucks and heavy equipment.
A deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Monday took a theft report at Umpqua Aggregate Resources in Roseburg. The theft included two Dodge Ram pickups, a 30-foot trailer, an excavator, a track loader and several tools, totaling more than $235,000, the sheriff’s office says.
The business owner posted information on Facebook regarding the theft and received tips regarding the location of the property.
Deputies followed up and responded to the area of Cooper Creek Reservoir in Sutherlin, where most of the stolen property from Umpqua Aggregate Resources was recovered, according to the sheriff’s office.
While deputies were recovering the property, an Oregon state trooper spotted Donovan Joseph Spontini driving one of the stolen pickups and arrested him.
Evidence and property of burglaries from K&R Drive-In and Douglas Forest Protective Association were located in the pickup.
Spontini is facing several charges, including five counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass in the first degree, aggravated theft in the first degree, and forgery in the first degree. The sheriff’s office says additional charges are pending.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
