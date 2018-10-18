ROSEBURG, OR (KPTV) - A police dog helped deputies find a suspect hiding in a shed Wednesday night, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says.
Brianna Lee Yow, 27, of Winston, is facing charges connected to a pickup theft in Roseburg. The sheriff’s office says Yow was a passenger in the stolen truck.
The driver, 28-year-old James Edward Hougland, of Roseburg, was arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit and crashing the truck near Steinhauer Road, according to deputies.
Law enforcement spotted the stolen truck around 11:50 p.m. and tried to pull Hougland over, but Hougland refused to stop, the sheriff’s office stays.
Deputies set out spike strips and Hougland lost control of the truck after driving over them.
Hougland ran from the scene and tried to hide in a dried creek bed, but failed, according to deputies.
Yow also ran and tried to hid in a shed, but K9 officer Nike found her, the sheriff’s office said.
Nike works for the Roseburg Police Department.
Hougland and Yow were lodged at the Douglas County Jail.
Hougland faces charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempt to elude a police officers on foot and reckless driving.
Yow faces similar charges and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
The Winston Police Department assisted in the response.
