GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A high school student showed up to school in Gresham with a gunshot wound Monday morning.

According to Gresham Police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a shopping center near the intersection of 182nd Avenue and SE Division Street. Police say a teen was shot and ran to a nearby school for help.

Joe McFerrin II, president and CEO of Rosemary Anderson High School, says the teen is a student at Rosemary Anderson, and that's where the student ran when he was hit. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say they have not yet identified a suspect.

"When I picked up the phone and got the news, my heart sank," McFerrin said. "We are experiencing gun violence at a level we’ve never seen in the Portland metropolitan area."

In Portland alone, there have been nearly 1,000 shootings this year, with more than 300 people injured by gunfire.

Anyone with information on the Gresham shooting is asked to call the Gresham Police tip line at 503-618-2719 or toll free at 888-989-3505.