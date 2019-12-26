VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A runaway 12-year-old boy reported missing out of Vancouver on Thursday has been located and will soon return home.
Nash H. Modin was last seen at about 5:10 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the New Seasons Market, located at 2100 Southeast 164th Avenue in Vancouver.
Police said Nash has a history of running away, and they asked for the public’s help in locating him because he was not appropriately dressed for the cold weather.
FOX 12 confirmed with Clark County dispatch that Nash was found by a community member on Friday morning while he was walking in the area Interstate 205 and State Route 14.
Nash will soon be reunited with his family.
