PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman hit her head on a rock and had to get stitches after she says an unleashed dog jumped on her while she was running with a friend at Forest Park.
Signs are now posted in several spots at the Germantown Road Trailhead to remind people to keep their dogs leashed.
Jennie Bowser says she is glad her tumble in Forest Park last Wednesday morning wasn’t any worse.
“Three stiches right here, and there’s still a big bump here,” Bowser said. “[The dog] ran straight into me at full speed and hit me below the knee, and just like, boom, knocked me over.”
A Portland woman is grateful her injuries were only minor after an unleashed dog in Forest Park knocked her to the ground while she was running last week. She says her head hit a rock. Her message to all dog owners tonight only on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/6vegYNQk1L— Camila Orti (@CamilaOrtiTV) January 29, 2020
Bowser said she hit her head on a rock and had to get three stitches, which were removed on Tuesday. She says an urgent care doctor said she may have suffered a minor concussion.
Portland city codes state that dogs must be on a leash in all parks and natural areas expect for designated off-leash zones.
According to Portland Parks & Recreation, park rangers are trying to talk to dog owners and collect data on behavior in Forest Park.
Signs now posted talk about the fines owners face if they don’t follow the rules. A first offense will cost $50, with repeat offenses costing up to $150. Park rangers started enhanced education in Forest Park in November.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Very light fine’s that will not be a real deterrent to irresponsible dog owners and will Only apply to dog owners that actually work for a living!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.