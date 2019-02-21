COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Hood-to-Coast runner was sentenced to two months in jail after pleading guilty to charges including DUII and assault Wednesday afternoon.
David Blackmon was arrested in August 2017 after deputies said he stole a pickup belonging to a portable restroom company that was servicing its portable units at Exchange 24 in the Birkenfeld area.
Witnesses said Blackmon drove the truck through a field where runners were resting. Three runners jumped out of the way and one was run over and dragged a short distance before the Blackmon stopped, according to deputies.
The runner, Cynthia Gillespie, was transported to OHSU, where she was treated for minor injuries and later released.
Blackmon after he was confronted by the original pickup driver ran into nearby woods, but was found by a Beaverton police K9, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said.
Blackmon on Wednesday pleaded guilty to DUII, two counts of assault in the fourth degree, two counts of reckless endangering, and one count of hit and run with injuries.
Blackmon must also serve five years of probation, wear an ankle bracelet monitor for one-and-a-half years, complete a drug and alcohol treatment program and pay $10,000 in restitution.
His license will be suspended for three years.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.