PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Runners from all over the country gathered in the Rose City for the Portlandathon on Sunday, but many were blocked by a freight train for more than 20 minutes.
Organizers with Portlandathon told FOX 12 this was not supposed to happen.
Runners were stopped by the surprise train. Organizers say they waited for 22 minutes on Naito Parkway at the Steel Bridge.
Organizers are still trying to figure out what happened. They say no trains were supposed to pass through.
Before all that, FOX 12 was live in downtown Portland as the runners took off from the starting line. This year's marathon benefits the Union Gospel Mission.
FOX 12 spoke with one couple who came to the Rose City all the way from Kansas.
“We have run 10 – this will be our 10th marathon and we figure if we're going to train that hard, we're going to go somewhere we've never been and see a city we want to see and Portland's on our list,” said marathon runner Lisa Loewen.
The course is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon, but organizers say the runners impacted by the freight train still qualified.
