PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Teams participating in the 39th annual Hood to Coast Relay crossed the finish line in Seaside Saturday after the 199-mile relay run. Teams began at Timberline Lodge at Mt. Hood early Friday morning.

Racers had looks of joy and relief on their faces as they made their way across the finish line at the beach.

"Hard but fun and worth every freaking step. They all hurt, though. Every step hurts!" Doug Stearns, an HTC participant, said.

For many like Cam Eberhart and LJ Carmichael, this was their first time doing the race.

"He's the heavy feet. He's the heavy feet," Carmichael said. "I'm there for the fun, he's there for the run."

Joe Broussard and his team finished the race around 11:00 a.m.

"My legs feel great right now actually, surprisingly so, it's because I'm done I don't have to run anymore," Broussard said. Dan Floyd, the COO of Hood to Coast, said that about 12,000 people participated this year. It's a drop from the 19,000 they normally saw pre-pandemic, but he said it's still a big success.

"We've shown that you can safely get outside, rediscover your community, rediscover family and friends," Floyd said. "At the same time, send the message that people should get vaccinated, and they should wear a mask and they should follow safety protocols. "If you do that, we can have great events like this, and we can bring it back for our 40th year next year."

Start times for teams were spaced out to promote social distancing, and runners are required to wear masks at checkpoints and the after-party in Seaside.

"For the most part, everyone's following the safety protocols and the governor's mandate, and we're doing our part to enforce it," Floyd said.

Hood to Coast also offered free vaccinations on-site, and anyone who rolled up their sleeve received a complimentary one-day relay team for any HTC race series.