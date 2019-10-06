PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Sunday was a perfect day for the Portland Marathon, as runners tried out a new route that toured multiple neighborhoods and wound itself across four bridges.
This year’s race enjoyed some great weather and a route that runners really liked. At the finish line, folks were all smiles, even Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.
The mayor had a pretty Portland race time, crossing the finish line at exactly 4 hours and 20 minutes.
“I was really happy to finish, and I thought I’d be around that 4:30 range, so to come in at about 4:20, that’s pretty good for me,” Wheeler said. “I was feeling pretty good. I was a little bit surprised. There was a part of the race at about mile 18 where I wasn’t feeling so good, but it’s a fantastic course.”
This year, the marathon had a new route through town and the changes got mostly positive reviews.
“The best part was just the scenery, just being able to kind of take it in, I was trying to force myself to look up, you know, ‘cause you just get in the zone and you get tunnel vision, but you know, it was really cool to see the city just so peaceful and serene. It was awesome,” said a runner.
Visitors from out of town thought so too.
“I’m not from Portland, but it felt like we did a pretty big loop around everything,” said a runner from Montana. “It was super fun. Everyone was super supportive, and it was just a really fun time. Everyone was great to run with and it was really cool to see the whole city.”
Many said they plan to come back and run it again, including Mayor Wheeler.
When asked how many major U.S. mayors he thought ran in their own city’s marathon, Wheeler said, “None of the smart ones. You know, I honestly don’t know. There’s a lot of mayors out there who run, it’s a work-life balance, and when you choose to be mayor that’s mostly work, you live life later, but I thought this was a great opportunity to support a Portland event and really get out there and showcase what we’re doing and there were a ton of people from out of town, so I think this race is a real boon for travel and tourism and the locals had something to be proud about.”
The marathon brought in a lot of runners from out of state, with many using this race as a qualifier for others like the Boston Marathon.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.