SALEM, OR (KPTV) – High school athletes in Oregon are still reeling from the loss of their spring seasons, but many are looking towards the future with positivity.
Reigning 800-meter champ Hailey Lewetag and Abi Swain are two senior members from the North Salem High School’s defending and first-ever 5A State Championship Track and Field squad.
The pair enjoy running together and are good friends.
“I was originally going to South Salem and I met Abi and I was like, oh my gosh, she’s so fast, so good, she’s been to state and I was like, ok, I want to be friends with her,” Lewetag said.
While they may not get any Hayward Field magic, there will be more Viking bonds in the future, as they’re both committed to competing with Portland State.
“Portland State is going to be so much fun. In a couple of years we are going to have a great team, it’s already great right now,” Lewetag said.
“It is going to be an amazing experience and I super excited that we both get to continue our running journey together,” Swain said.
In addition to running, they like to dance and drink horchata. They say it’s one of their favorite memories of running together at North Salem.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.