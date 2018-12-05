PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Officials warned people to use the bathroom before visiting the Portland International Airport after a contractor hit a water line at a nearby construction site Wednesday night.
The water line broke just before 3 p.m. and was repaired around 6 p.m.
Some restaurants were temporarily closed and all 110 bathrooms at the airport were out of service for several hours. No flight delays were immediately reported.
Bottles of water were passed out to people at the airport during the closure.
Bottled water being passed out at PDX. No running water! Many @flypdx restaraunts are closed, they will only serve prepared food. Crews are trying to get port-a-potties here. #fox12 #pdx #portland pic.twitter.com/wmrwUmg6WI— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) December 6, 2018
The were no water at the airport for approximately three hours; Officials estimated there would be no water at the airport for four to six hours.
A spokesperson for the airport called the incident unprecedented.
FOX 12 spoke with a woman who said she stuck at the airport for hours Wednesday night during the closure.
"It was uncomfortable," the woman said, referring to the bathrooms. "[The toilets] clearly hadn't been flushed in awhile."
