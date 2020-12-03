HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) - While restaurants in the Portland metro area are seeing some customers come back after the COVID-19 freeze, rural businesses are struggling.
Double Mountain Brewery in Hood River has seen a significant drop in customers. The owner says he had to let his restaurant staff go, but they're keeping production staff to do at-home deliveries.
Matt Swihart says he understands the freeze and wants to see cases drop, but he's worried about the future.
"I'd like to see an end to this as quickly as possible so, I'm okay with a little short-term pain, but if we don't all kinda come together and really work hard to stay safe, then my business will not survive, really," Swihart said.
Hood River is at the same risk level as Portland, which means they can now do outdoor dining.
The owner says he is encouraging people to mask up and follow guidelines so things can fully open back up.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
