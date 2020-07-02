DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 375 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, which is the largest single increase since the pandemic started.
The OHA said cases are rising faster in rural communities and in central and eastern Oregon. They said the increases can largely be attributed to multi-household gatherings.
“Birthday parties with large groups, graduation parties, large extended family gatherings, vacation among friends from multiple households," Dr. Paul Cieslak, senior advisor with the OHA, said.
Cieslak said these gatherings are a breeding ground for the virus. With the Fourth of July just days away, the OHA is urging people to adjust their plans.
“Outside we think is better than inside, if for no other reason than you have more space, maintain distance between yourselves, wear masks, if you’re in any kind of proximity," Cieslak said.
Even though the OHA said central Oregon is one area seeing a fast increase in cases, Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone said they welcome visitors to come for the fourth, as long as they're respectful and follow health guidelines.
“We have destination resorts, we have campgrounds, we have lakes," DeBone said. "I mean, please, come enjoy the amenities. There’s public lands. We just need to do it in a cautious fashion and not mix it up too much."
But what will cause the state to go backwards and close down again? Cieslak said there would have to be an increase in deaths and hospitals would have to be at an overwhelming capacity. He said Oregon isn't seeing that.
According to the OHA's website, right now there are more than 150 adult ICU beds available and over 800 ventilators available.
“Many if not most of the other metrics, it’s clear, we’re not meeting them," Cieslak said. "We are behind in the timeliness of our case investigations and percentage of cases for which a source is identified. The signs aren’t good right now, but we aren’t at the point yet where we want to say businesses have to close again."
DeBone also asked Deschutes County residents if they plan to celebrate this holiday weekend, to try and stay within their immediately family to limit the spread of the virus.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
