SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Three rural Oregon hospitals are receiving rapid testing machines for COVID-19.
The Abbott ID NOW instruments can return positive or negative test results for the coronavirus in minutes.
The machines are first going to Curry General Hospital in Curry County, Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Morrow County and Lake District Hospital in Lake County. The hospitals will begin validation testing this week, but they will not be immediately available to the public.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sent Oregon 15 of the machines, the same amount as other states, along with a “small supply of testing kits and materials.”
“I want to be very clear: the number of testing kits we have received from the federal government for these new machines does not even come close to approaching the need we have in Oregon right now," said Brown. "I am committed to working with our federal partners to secure additional test kits as Abbott and other companies ramp up their production capacity.”
Brown continued that Oregon only received five boxes of testing kits with the machines from the federal government, with 24 tests in each box. As a result, until more test kits are secured, the rapid testing machines cannot be distributed to “priority areas.”
The first machines were distributed based on certain criteria:
- Areas of the state with no access to COVID-19 testing.
- Areas of the state with a limited number of first responders.
- Areas of the state where courier services for the state public health lab and commercial labs are limited or unavailable.
- Areas with a high population of older adults and other at-risk groups.
- Areas where hospitals or clinics do not already have access to an Abbott ID NOW instrument.
