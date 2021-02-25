Rural Silverton neighbors prepared for outages, expected long wait for power restoration

SILVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Portland General Electric is working to restore power to the last families from a storm that is long gone in Oregon.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you for your time and effort,” said Warren King, who lives in rural Silverton. “It’s been wonderful.”
King told FOX 12 his power was restored Wednesday night, but right across the street his tenants are still living in the dark.
“We’re keeping our house warm with candles under terra cotta flower pots,” said Jim Hopkins, King’s tenant.
The ice pulled down power poles like dominoes around their homes on Friday, Feb. 12. The most challenging aspect for King has been staying warm, but he says he was well-prepared.
“In a rural situation you have to be,” said King. “We coped.”
Hopkins told FOX 12 Oregon National Guard members have visited to check on them, but he’s not worried their power isn’t back yet. The outages are nothing new. In fact, the power’s gone out at his home plenty of times.
“Last thanksgiving actually, ended up cooking our turkey on the barbeque because the power went out in the middle of cooking Thanksgiving dinner…We had to, ultimately, take it out of our oven and throw it on the charcoal grill to finish it, so we ended up with barbequed Thanksgiving turkey,” said Hopkins.
Meanwhile, King says he lived through the Columbus Day Storm of 1962. It was 13 days without power then. He expected to be even longer this time.
“I could look around and see the tremendous extent of damage and expanse of damage and it has to take a long time,” he said. “Logistically, you can’t fix that in two days. It’s totally expected. I thought it would be longer.”
