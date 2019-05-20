RV catches fire, destroyed at trailer park in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, OR (KPTV) – An RV and everything inside of it was destroyed Monday after the vehicle caught fire at a trailer park off Rouge River Highway, the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety says.
Fire crews rushed to Fruitdale Trailer Park in the 1200 block of Rogue River Highway and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the RV, which they say was being used as a home and was located in close proximity to two mobile homes.
Crews deployed hose lines while police officers assisted with traffic control and connected to a fire hydrant.
The fire was quickly extinguished and minor damage to the two mobile homes, the department of public safety says. The RV and all of its contents were a total loss.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Rogue Valley Chaplains and American Red Cross were on scene assisting the occupants with housing and personal needs.
