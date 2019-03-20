BANKS, OR (KPTV) - A small brush fire broke out after a recreational vehicle caught fire along Highway 26 Wednesday morning.
Just before 5:30 a.m., Banks Fire District #13 crews responded to the vehicle fire at milepost 49, near the intersection of Highway 47.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found the fire had spread to nearby brush and flames were surrounding the vehicle.
Both fires were quickly brought under control.
No word on if anyone was injured.
Banks Fire said there will be some lane restrictions on Highway 26 while crews are on scene. Drivers should use caution in the area.
