VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A recreational vehicle was damaged by a fire in Vancouver Friday morning.
Crews with the Vancouver Fire Department were called out to a fire in the 5900 block of Northeast 114th Street just after 6 a.m. This was just minutes after firefighters responded to an apartment fire on Nicholson Road.
Crews arrived to the scene and found an RV engulfed in flames.
Crews began attacking the fire and preventing it from extending to a nearby home. Vancouver Fire said there were no hydrants near the home, so other crews helped establish a water supply to the initial pumping engine.
The fire was quickly extinguished and did not extend to the nearby home.
The only person in the RV was able to evacuate on his own. No injuries were reported.
The Clark County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.