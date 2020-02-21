PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A fire destroyed an RV in northeast Portland Friday morning.
Prior to 6 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to the area of Northeast Riverside Way and Northeast 33rd Drive on the report of a fire.
Crews arrived to the scene and extinguished the fire. PF&R said the flames brought down a power line.
PF&R told FOX 12 that no one was inside the RV at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.
Electrical crews have responded to fix the downed wire.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.