CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Highway 213 was closed for several hours as Clackamas Fire crews responded to a brush fire in Oregon City.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said the fire started at 9 p.m. Tuesday when an RV pulling a Jeep south on Highway 213 was emitting sparks and caught fire. The RV pulled over and it started a brush fire.
Hwy 213 and S Spangler Rd. This fire is moving southwest. #clackamaswildfires #fire #alert pic.twitter.com/msbOvIPw1S— Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) September 9, 2020
Deputies notified nearby residents and reverse 911 was activated for Spangler and Union Hall Road west from Highway 213. ODOT closed down the highway at Spangler Road.
Highway 213 was reopened at around 4 a.m. after Clackamas Fire reported the fire was knocked down.
Clackamas Fire said two homes were destroyed and about 10 acres of brush burned.
Crews are putting out hot spots after controlling a large fire off of Hwy 213 and Spangler Rd. A motor home caught on fire and spread to a nearby house and approx 10 acres of brush. 2 homes were lost. Several homes evacuated & have now returned. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/HFO7scy39g— Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) September 9, 2020
The sheriff's office said fire crews were continuing to work on small fires in the middle of the 10 acres burned.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
