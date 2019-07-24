Vancouver RV and Shop Fire

(KPTV/Amber Wilmarth)

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - An early morning fire destroyed an RV and a shop in the northeast Vancouver area.

At around 2:39 a.m., the Vancouver Fire Department responded to the report of a fire in the 7100 block of Northeast 31st Avenue.

FOX 12 spoke to homeowners who said they woke up to the smell of smoke, then ran outside to see their RV up in flames. Those flames quickly spread to their shop, where they stored a golf cart and other items like family photos.

Vancouver Fire Capt. Raymond Egan said the heat from the fire was melting siding of a nearby home. Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to the home.

Everyone inside the home were able to get out safely, and no injuries were reported.

It took crews about 35 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

Capt. Egan said the RV and shop are considered a total loss.

The homeowners told FOX 12 that they had just sold the RV and the new owner was supposed to pick it up on Thursday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

