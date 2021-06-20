WARM SPRINGS, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters are battling a wildfire in the north side of the Warm Springs Reservation that has grown to 6,200 acres since Friday evening.
The S-503 fire is located about three miles east of Highway 26 and eight miles north of Simnasho. It remains at 0% containment on Sunday.
Currently, there are over 300 personnel working to contain the fire, 14 engines, three water tenders and six dozers.
On Sunday, crews will be working to hold the northwest anchor point and establish a new control line along both the northeast and southwest flanks. Additional crews will continue to arrive to fight the blaze, along with additional aerial support, bulldozers and engine crews.
High temperatures, gusty winds, and very low relative humidity remain a concern through Monday.
Evacuations
- The fire has prompted a Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation for a small portion of Kelley Springs Road to the northeast of the fire.
- A Level 2: "Get Ready" for anyone else previously listed under Level 1 east of Kelly Springs to Reservation Road, including Walter Corners and Pine Grove community.
Flight restriction
A temporary flight restriction was established over the wildfire.
Officials say the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Additional updates and maps can be found on the Wildland Fire Management for Warm Springs Facebook page.
(5) comments
... hey censor.... WAKE UP.... tell 'em to show a MAP for God's sake..... people vacation near this area... and I am SURE that THEY would like to see a MAP of the fire area , in order to best avoid, drive around, arrange a differnet highway to use !!!
Looks like DEW season is upon us.
I wonder if there will some uncharacteristic paths of fire travel that defy the laws of physics, surgically targeted structures with unscathed nearby combustible vegetation, or trees burning from the inside out.
Like there was in Gates, OR.
Soooo... where is the area map showing the approximate size and location ((map-wize)) of this fire and where it is spreading to. After all MANY people drive both ways through Warm Spring Crossing the Deshutes Rive on the way to Eastern Oreogn or Western Oregon.
Publish the map or don't both giving only print location !!!
So it begins! Another long.. & crummy fire season! Starting to like warm rainy days more, like we had several days ago.
