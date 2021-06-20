WARM SPRINGS, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters are battling a wildfire in the north side of the Warm Springs Reservation that has grown to 6,700 acres since Friday evening.

+4 Evacuations ordered for wildfire that grows to 4,300 acres WARM SPRINGS, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters are battling a wildfire that has grown to 4,300 acres…

The S-503 fire is located about three miles east of Highway 26 and eight miles north of Simnasho. It remains at 0% containment on Sunday.

Currently, there are over 300 personnel working to contain the fire, 14 engines, three water tenders and six dozers.

On Sunday, crews will be working to hold the northwest anchor point and establish a new control line along both the northeast and southwest flanks. Additional crews will continue to arrive to fight the blaze, along with additional aerial support, bulldozers and engine crews.

High temperatures, gusty winds, and very low relative humidity remain a concern through Monday.

Evacuations

The fire has prompted a Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation for a small portion of Kelley Springs Road to the northeast of the fire.

A Level 2: "Get Ready" for anyone else previously listed under Level 1 east of Kelly Springs to Reservation Road, including Walter Corners and Pine Grove community.

Flight restriction

A temporary flight restriction was established over the wildfire.

Officials say the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Additional updates and maps can be found on the Wildland Fire Management for Warm Springs Facebook page.