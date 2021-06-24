S-503 wildfire near Warm Springs now 30% contained

WARM SPRINGS, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters have reached 30 percent containment on a wildfire that has been burning in part of the Warm Springs Reservation since Friday.
As of 8:45 a.m. Thursday, the S-503 fire has burned roughly 6,679 acres of timber and grasses on the reservation and privately owned in-holdings protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry. Firefighters have completely lined the fire's perimeter.
According to Incident Commander Kevin Stock, the fire remained in its current footprint over the past 48 hours. Firefighters will focus on securing containment lines by identifying smokes and hotspots within 100 feet of the fire line in areas of grass and 300 feet in timbered areas. Thursday is expected to be the coolest of the following days, with a light westerly wind in the morning increasing to 5-8 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Stock says thunderstorms are not expected Thursday.
The public should know the following while firefighters battle the S-503 Fire:
Closures and Evacuations: The Wasco County Sherriff’s Office has lowered all residences west of Kelly Springs Rd/Back Walters Rd from Level 3 evacuation to Level 2 - Get Set. Anything east of Kelly Springs to Reservation Rd, including Walters Corners and the community of Pine Grove, remain at Level 2 - Get Set.
Temporary Flight Restrictions: For the safety of the firefighters and aircraft fighting the S-503 Fire, a temporary flight restriction has been placed over the fire area. Please consult the “Notice to Airman” for specifics. Wildfires are a “No Drone Zone.”
