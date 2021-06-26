S-503 wildfire map for June 24

S-503 fire boundary map as of Thursday, June 24 (Courtesy: Inciweb)

WARM SPRINGS, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters continued to make progress on the S-503 wildfire burning on the Warm Springs Reservation on Friday, increasing containment to 60%.

The fire remains at 6,679 acres. Firefighters are continuing to mop-up areas of heat to the provided mop-up standards to create a cold, black rind around the fire’s edge. This buffer will secure the fire from moving out of the existing footprint.

A level 1 “Get Set” evacuation notice remains in effect for all residences west of Kelly Springs Road/Back Walters Road plus anything east of Kelly Springs to Reservation Road, including Walters Corners and the community of Pine Grove.

Northwest Incident Management Team 8 said it will meet the incident objectives at the end of the work shift on Sunday. NWIMT8 will transition to a smaller fire management organization on Monday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued an “Excessive Heat Warning.” Firefighters are well informed with extra guidance for heat-related illnesses, watch-out situation metrics and cooling tents to care for the firefighters during the anticipated record temperatures.

