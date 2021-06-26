WARM SPRINGS, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters continued to make progress on the S-503 wildfire burning on the Warm Springs Reservation on Friday, increasing containment to 60%.
The fire remains at 6,679 acres. Firefighters are continuing to mop-up areas of heat to the provided mop-up standards to create a cold, black rind around the fire’s edge. This buffer will secure the fire from moving out of the existing footprint.
A level 1 “Get Set” evacuation notice remains in effect for all residences west of Kelly Springs Road/Back Walters Road plus anything east of Kelly Springs to Reservation Road, including Walters Corners and the community of Pine Grove.
Northwest Incident Management Team 8 said it will meet the incident objectives at the end of the work shift on Sunday. NWIMT8 will transition to a smaller fire management organization on Monday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued an “Excessive Heat Warning.” Firefighters are well informed with extra guidance for heat-related illnesses, watch-out situation metrics and cooling tents to care for the firefighters during the anticipated record temperatures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.