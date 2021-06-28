WARM SPRINGS, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters continue to make progress on the S-503 wildfire burning on the Warm Springs Reservation on Monday, increasing the containment to 95%.
The fire remains at 6,679 acres. Firefighters and engine crews are working on cooling hot spots and advancing in the interior of the fire’s containment line for several days now. They’re also continuing mop-up areas of heat to the provided mop-up standards to create a cold, black perimeter around the fire’s edge. This buffer will secure the fire from moving out of the existing footprint.
A Level 1 “Get Set” remains in effect for residents west of Kelly Springs Road and Back Walters Road along with anything east of the Kelly Springs ro Reservation Road, including Walters Corners and Pine Grove community.
The Pacific Northwest is going through a historic heat wave, with the National Weather Service issuing an “Excessive Heat Warning.” Firefighters are well informed with extra guidance for heat-related illnesses, watch-out situation metrics and cooling tents to care for the firefighters during the anticipated record temperatures.
