LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Investigators identified two suspects, seized 10 guns, hundreds of pounds of cannabis extract, and drug manufacturing equipment worth around $120,000 while serving a search warrant at an illegal marijuana extraction site in Lane County.
Investigators served the warrant Oct. 23 at a rural property in the 38000 block of Dexter Road.
The illegal lab was operating in a makeshift outdoor structure with unsanitary conditions and was not licensed to process cannabis by state officials, Oregon State Police says.
In addition to the guns, approximately 216 pounds of cannabis extracts, and two butane hash oil extraction machines, investigators seized items relating to the manufacture and sale of counterfeit vape cartridges.
OSP says one of the guns found at the lab had previously been reported stolen.
Charges of unlawful possession of marijuana (any unlawful extract), unlawful delivery of a marijuana item, and unlawful manufacture of a marijuana item (cannabinoid extract) have be forwarded to the district attorney’s office for consideration, according to OSP.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.