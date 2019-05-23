PORTLAND, OR, - (KPTV) – A southern Oregon man was sentenced to almost two years in prison engaging in a conspiracy to traffic Oregon-grown marijuana across state lines.
According to court documents, in 2015, Illinois law enforcement seized a 354-pound load of marijuana originating in southern Oregon, valued at approximately $885,000.
Following the seizure, investigators seized more than $153,000 from the courier’s residence in North Carolina. Further investigation revealed that Daniel Stewart Gregg, 67, of Ashland had coordinated this shipment and other later out-of-state shipments of marijuana.
Gregg pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiring to distribute a controlled substance on June 8, 2018.
Gregg was convicted of marijuana possession in 1970 and 1975, of distributing a hallucinogen in 2004 for which he served 15 months in federal prison and of selling marijuana in 2012.
Gregg will serve 46 months in federal prison and two years’ supervised release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.