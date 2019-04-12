LOS ANGELES, CA (KPTV) - Oregon Ducks basketball star Sabrina Ionescu has won the John R. Wooden Award for the most outstanding player in women’s college basketball, Oregon Athletics says.
The award was presented at ESPN’s College Basketball Awards Show in Los Angeles Friday night.
According to Oregon Athletics, Ionescu is the first player from Oregon to win the Wooden Award and the third from the PAC-12, joining Stanford's Chiney Ogwumike and Washington's Kelsey Plum.
Ionescu was a finalist for the Wooden Award a season ago, but the winner was South Carolina's A'ja Wilson. Ionescu is now the fifth junior ever to win the award, according to Oregon Athletics.
This year, she beat out Connecticut's Napheesa Collier, Asia Durr of Louisville, Iowa's Megan Gustafson and Teaira McCowan of Mississippi State.
This is the second national player of the year honor that Ionescu has won this year. She claimed the first, the Wade Trophy, at an awards presentation at the Final Four earlier this month.
The men's winner was Duke's Zion Williamson.
Williamson is the sixth player from Duke to win the award named for the late UCLA coach, who won a record 10 NCAA championships.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press & KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
