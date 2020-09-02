PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Districts across Oregon have announced that school will start entirely online this fall. For incoming seniors, that means their last year of high school is nothing like they pictured.
When high school juniors left the building last spring, most didn’t imagine they wouldn’t be back for their final year.
“I didn’t really think the last day of school, that would be the last time I’d get to see my friends and hug them or whatever,” said incoming senior, Lakmini Gunaratne.
Gunaratne will soon be a senior at South Ridge High School in Beaverton.
Most districts, including Beaverton School District, announced back in July that students would learn entirely online for the first part of the school year.
“I don’t know, I’m just really sad and disappointed,” Gunaratne said.
Gunaratne said she’ll not only miss out on seeing her friends, but also going to her favorite classes in-person, like theater.
“I loved it,” Gunaratne said. “That was like, the best part of my day. Like, that’s where I could de-stress."
Gunaratne hopes come November, she can finish out her senior year the way she always hoped for.
“We just kind of have to go with the flow with this,” Gunaratne said.
But she said she is learning a valuable lesson that you can’t necessarily teach in school.
“I feel like it’s a good learning experience to not take things for granted and not just, like, okay I’ll do it next year, and that sort of mindset,” she said. “So yeah, just not taking things for granted.”
Gunaratne said she knows it’s still a year away, but she does worry about college and applications.
She said if everything is still online, she'll consider saving money and going to an in-state school, instead of her dream school out-of-state.
