Safe Rest Village site scrapped in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Last week Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan announced three Safe Rest Village sites across the city, but one of those locations is now being scrapped.
The one being done away with is at Southeast 45th and Harney. The Bureau of Development services says the area is prone to flooding and did not go through a floodplain review and should have.
The other two locations are at Menlo Park, Park & Ride on Burnside and 122nd and a PBOT property on Southwest Naito Parkway.
According to the Safe Rest Villages website, each location has to meet certain criteria before they decide to use it. Each site needs to be close to social services and transit, accommodate people with differing abilities and not be subject to environmental risk or hazards.
Steven Johnson lives near the scrapped site and said he was relieved to hear the project isn’t happening for two reasons. One is several conservancy groups have worked to rebuild the wildlife population and two is simply because it’s surrounded by water.
“Certainly I can't even imagine if you were a resident at that village and lose the home you just got. It was really foolish not to take that into consideration. If you look at it from anywhere around the property, it's really obvious there's a creek running through it. There's wildlife,’ Johnson, said.
Commissioner Ryan says he was glad they realized this flooding problem before moving forward.
The location was supposed to house pods for 20 people, but between the other two locations, there will be about 100 pods for people to stay in.