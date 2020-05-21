MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Many businesses in Marion County are getting ready for a busy weekend after the county was approved to enter Phase 1 reopening, including several wineries.
Willamette Valley Vineyards off Interstate 5 near Turner has been closed for more than 60 days. The popular tourist destination says it is now preparing to reopen with new safety precautions.
The winery on Thursday morning installed new technology in its tasting room to reduce germs, bacteria, and viruses in the area.
The Air-Scrubber by Aerus attaches directly to the HVAC system’s ductwork to create a powerful oxidizer, which combats microbes and pollutants in the air and on surfaces.
This kind of system is already used in everything from homes and hospitals to professional sports facilities, but since the COVID-19 pandemic began, demand has been sky-high as people look for new ways to stay safe.
“As we were wanting to build consumer confidence and give people some peace of mind, and coming back out an enjoying things in life like the winery, this was one area that we saw as an opportunity to do so,” Christine Clair, winery director, said.
Willamette Valley Vineyards is also taking other safety measures to comply with the governor’s reopening guidelines. Tables are more spaced out for social distancing in its tasting room and its multiple patios.
The winery will also be adding in a reservation-based system when it reopens on Saturday, but walk-ins are welcome too, as long as space allows.
