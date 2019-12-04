MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in McMinnville is trying to get back to business after someone broke in and took their safe.
It happened over the Thanksgiving weekend sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning.
Workers said the burglar, or burglars, broke in through the back door of the restore on first street.
The crooks then used tools in the store to get to a locked safe in cabinet.
They then took it back out of the building, leaving a trail of damage.
The executive director of Habitat for Humanity, Mary Stern, said the safe was full of cash and deposits from black Friday sales, totaling around 1,600 dollars.
It’s a blow to this store which uses all their profits to help build homes for those in need.
But since this all happened, the store has seen an outpouring of support.
"It’s been heartwarming, it reminds you that there are many more wonderful people in the community, than there are bad people who do something like this,” Stern said.
Volunteers have agreed to help fix the damage to the cabinet and the doors, and someone also donated a new safe.
The habitat store also had to get a new bank account, since the burglars took the deposits with the original bank account numbers on it.
Stern said there are no surveillance cameras in the office where the safe was stolen, but they are looking at cameras outside the store.
They also plan to put in a new back door and invest in a new security system.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Maybe a reporter should look into how man6 safes have been stolen out of businesses in the past 2 years. Last year my husband’s safe was stolen out of his business and a bunch of other businesses in Monmouth were hit in the same few weeks.
