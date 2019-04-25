Safety concerns loom ahead of e-scooter relaunch in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - On Friday, e-scooters return to Portland.
This is all part of a year-long pilot program run by the Portland Bureau of Transportation which comes after a 120-day pilot in 2018.
But some people are raising serious concerns about scooter safety.
It was a late morning scooter ride to his friend’s house in southeast Portland for Matt Arbo.
“The front wheel just locked up, hit the ground, yeah just kind of hit right in here and fell, landed on my side, skidded probably ten feet or so,” Arbso said showing FOX 12 where the crash happened off Southeast 30th Avenue near Grant Street.
Arbo says his Lime E-Scooter malfunctioned, and he has no idea why it stopped suddenly in the road. He says the result was a broken wrist, thumb and elbow as well as months out of work and rehab.
As @PBOTinfo prepares to relaunch E-scooters tomorrow, Matt Arbo says he’ll never get on one again after he says an E-scooter malfunctioned last year & suddenly stopped, he broke several bones... his warning & new safety measures required by the city @fox12oregon at 10 pic.twitter.com/yTeE7wn1Tm— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) April 26, 2019
“These are like the pins in my thumb that they had to put in to stabilize my bone cause' like, all this was broken in half,” Arbo said showing FOX 12 the scars on his thumb.
As PBOT prepares to relaunch e-scooters, Arbo says he won’t get on another e-scooter, and thinks there should be more safety measures in place for people who ride them.
“I do tell all my friends like, do you think it would be worth at least like, maybe three months of no work, and a bunch of broken bones and going through all that trouble,” Arbo said.
A PBOT spokesperson says it’s requiring each company to have a safety plan in place, which includes distributing helmets to riders. It will also be enforcing rules about riding on sidewalks and illegal parking, making sure everyone stays safe.
A spokesperson also says there’s added technology that will alert riders if they’re parking the scooter in a specific area that’s off limits.
As for Arbo, he says he wants to see the companies take responsibility as he says he’s looking into possible litigation after the crash.
“I don't hate the scooters or I don't like, wish that they weren't here, I think they can serve like, a good need and purpose if it's done right, and it's done well,” Arbo said. “There should be at least some more accountability there to like, make sure they're working well and it's going to be something that people can use and use safely.”
FOX 12 reached out to Lime but has not heard back in response to these claims.
One of the scooter companies who took part in last year’s pilot says none of the companies know if they’ve been selected until Friday when the city makes an announcement.
PBOT says it will allow companies up to 2,500 e-scooters, and if everything goes well, we could see as many as 9,000 e-scooters by January.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
